Indoor skating resumes but it's not grab the skates and go, planning is required

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks to keep users safe during the pandemic.

But what about indoor skating?

Public skating resumed in the last week at a number of arena's around Niagara.

St. Catharines now requires anyone who wants to take part in public skating to pre-register a week in advance.

The city says occupancy limits are in place to ensure public safety.

Niagara Falls also has a pre registration system in place.

In Welland, skaters are asked to arrive early, line up, undergo a temperature screening and follow arrows to designated skate tying area.

The town of Pelham says it only has 50 spaces available for Saturday and Sunday times and 25 for each Friday time. Users must call ahead to book a spot.

There is a maximum of 30 skaters allowed on the ice at one time in Grimsby and again skaters are asked to book ahead of time.

Thorold residents must also pre-register and the city says right now it has only posted a public skating schedule for November and is taking a wait and see approach to December.

Skaters in the town of Lincoln must also pre register because of the reduced capacity during public skate times.

Public skating remains cancelled for now in West Lincoln and Fort Erie.

No information was available for Port Colborne and Niagara on the Lake.

At all arenas in Niagara, users must comply with the Niagara Regional bylaw requiring anyone off ice to wear a mask at all times.