Industrial accident in Oakville shuts down part of Royal Windsor Drive
An industrial accident has closed part of Royal Windsor Drive in Oakville.
Halton police say they are on scene at an industrial accident in the vicinity of Royal Windsor Dr. and Winston Churchill Blvd.
Royal Windsor is closed from Ford Dr. to Winston Churchill to allow access for air ambulance.
Please avoid the area.
