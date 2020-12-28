Infections starting to slow at Oakwood Park Lodge

Niagara Public Health continues to keep an eye on the largest outbreak the region has endured so far.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says around 200 cases have been identified among residents and staff at Oakwood Park Lodge.

"I'd say it's too early to say it's under control. It has absolutely slowed a great deal but I would want to see a few more days of not seeing any cases to say that it is absolutely brought under control."

Niagara Health is providing temporary management support to Oakwood Park Lodge.

Hirji adds while cases at long-term care facilities are 'a big part of the story' community spread is still a problem.

He says small gatherings between friends and family as a key area of concern.

"We're talking about 2 - 3 people sometimes, not the really large ones we've been talking about. " He explains. "People meeting up with extended family, meeting up with friends, meeting up with co-workers or socializing with co-workers when they're off work - that seems to be a big part of that. That spreads a little bit of infection around and then people either bring it into their home and it spreads through everybody else in the household, or they go to work in a long-term care home, or a retirement home, or a workplace and unfortunately spread it throughout those areas as well."

There's still no word on when Niagara may start receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Click here to listen to Hirji's full interview with Matt Holmes.