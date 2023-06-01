Inflammation found in the brains of people suffering from long COVID

Canadian researchers say they've found inflammation in the brains of people suffering from long COVID.



A team from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health looked at brain scans of people who started getting symptoms of depression and cognitive problems after they had COVID-19.



They compared those to brain scans of healthy people that were done before the pandemic.



Senior author Dr. Jeffrey Meyer says the people with neurological long-COVID symptoms had higher levels of inflammation in parts of the brain associated with feeling enjoyment and the ability to think and move quickly.



Meyer hopes these findings will pave the way for further research to see if anti-inflammatory medications could help treat patients with long COVID.



A psychiatrist not involved in the study says it has limitations but is a good first step.