Inflation rate slides to 3.1 percent in June

The annual rate of inflation hit 3.1 per cent in June.



Statistics Canada says the reading for the consumer price index is down from the 3.6 per cent recorded in May, which was the largest yearly increase in a decade.



StatsCan says part of the reading for June has to do with comparing prices to the lows recorded in the same month last year.



Gasoline prices, for instance, saw a year-over-year rise of 32 per cent in June compared with 43.4 per cent in May.