Influential Canadian filmmaker, who gave us Ghostbusters and Animal House, dies at 75

Moviemaker Ivan Reitman has died. The family of the filmmaker and producer who gave us comedies like ``Animal House'' and ``Ghostbusters'' says he died in his sleep Saturday at his home in California.

He was 75.

The Canadian-raised Reitman got his big break with the frat comedy ''National Lampoon's Animal House.''

After that, he directed Bill Murray in ``Meatballs'' and ``Stripes.''

His biggest success was 1984's ``Ghostbusters.''

It grossed nearly $300M, got two Oscar nominations, and built a franchise that spun off T-V shows, merchandise, and last year's sequel, ``Ghostbusters: Afterlife.''

