Influential Canadian filmmaker, who gave us Ghostbusters and Animal House, dies at 75
Moviemaker Ivan Reitman has died. The family of the filmmaker and producer who gave us comedies like ``Animal House'' and ``Ghostbusters'' says he died in his sleep Saturday at his home in California.
He was 75.
The Canadian-raised Reitman got his big break with the frat comedy ''National Lampoon's Animal House.''
After that, he directed Bill Murray in ``Meatballs'' and ``Stripes.''
His biggest success was 1984's ``Ghostbusters.''
It grossed nearly $300M, got two Oscar nominations, and built a franchise that spun off T-V shows, merchandise, and last year's sequel, ``Ghostbusters: Afterlife.''
-
Dr Mustafa Hirji COVID UPDATE FEB 14Removing Ontario's vaccine passport system? What about booster efficacy? Our local covid case numbers are now the lowest than they have been in some time.
-
AM roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Ruth UnrauAM roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Ruth Unrau
-
view from the drive thru - Valentines Day TropesHappy February 14!