Information night being held for Niagara residents interested in becoming foster parents

Niagara residents interested in becoming foster parents are being encouraged to attend an event being held next week.

Family and Children’s Services Niagara is hosting a Foster Parent Information Night to help educate residents about what it's like to be a foster parent and how to apply.

The event will be held next Tuesday, March 28th, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Johnny Rocco’s Italian Grill in St. Catharines.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.

Community members interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register for the event. Click here to register.

Although registration is not required, those who do will be guaranteed a thank you gift for attending.

“We have an ongoing need for new families in Niagara to open their homes to a child by taking that first step in their fostering journey,” says Anna Bozza, Executive Director of FACS Niagara. “Starting the process of becoming a foster parent can bring up many questions, so our team will ensure that potential foster parents feel confident and supported in their journey, every step of the way.”

The evening will feature a presentation from the FACS Niagara team, along with the opportunity for community members to meet with team members who support current foster parents.

The presentation will provide information about the fostering application process, requirements for foster parents, and more.

“With Niagara being such a diverse community, each of our foster parents are so unique,” says Michelle Bernard, Director of Child Welfare. “Our foster parents are couples or single people of all ages, and those of various cultures, orientations and identities. Children and youth needing a loving home on a temporary basis are just as unique, so we encourage anyone who is interested in fostering to join us for our information night to learn about this rewarding experience.”