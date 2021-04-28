Infrared night vision imaging system donated to Grimsby search and rescue team
A Grimsby-based search and rescue team has received three generous donations.
The donations will help equip GAMRU South Shore Search And Rescue volunteers with vital technical and safety equipment ahead of a predicted busy 2021 boating season.
New helmets, medical equipment bags, life jackets and crucial safety equipment, and a sophisticated infrared night vision imaging system have come from two private sector organizations and the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Officials say the timing of the donations is important as their volunteers have just come off a record-breaking year for marine rescues in 2020 and all indications point to another busy season this year.
-
YWCA fight against human traffickingTim talks to Elizabeth Zimmerman E.D. with the YWCA on leading the fight against human trafficking.
-
Legal Stories of the WeekAnti-lockdown protest organizer facing criminal charges. Niagara police raises alarm on disturbing social media trend “National Rape Day”. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
view from the drive thru - What is National Denim Day?view from the drive thru - What is National Denim Day?