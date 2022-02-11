Injunction granted to prevent protesters from blocking Ambassador Bridge

The Ontario Superior Court has granted an injunction preventing protesters opposed to COVID-19 measures from blocking the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz says the injunction will take effect at 7 p.m.

He has asked a lawyer representing the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, which applied for the injunction, to send him a draft of an order.

In submissions, the association said the border blockade that began earlier this week was costing the sector tens of millions of dollars each day, as it had forced plants to reduce production.

The City of Windsor was granted intervener status, and its lawyer said the protest was impeding local residents' enjoyment of their homes and had forced the city to relocate emergency apparatus.

