Innovate Niagara looks for companies that want to reduce their environmental impact

Innovate Niagara is looking for companies that have projects to reduce their environmental impact.

The i.d.e.a. Fund program will be handing out up to $30,000 in matching funds for those selected.

The 20 successful companies will also receive up to 40 hours of fully funded, targeted support from business leaders.

Click HERE to listen to N'ora Kalb discuss the program on Niagara in the Morning.

Applications are being accepted until April 17.

Visit https://www.innovateniagara.com/site/idea-fund for more information