Inquiry into foreign interference set to hear from panel of university professors

The federal inquiry into foreign interference is set to hear from a panel of university professors today.



They're expected to speak about balancing national security and the public interest.



The inquiry's first week of public hearings is focused on the preliminary point of how to handle the shroud of official secrecy around the controversial issue of foreign meddling.



The goal is to help identify ways to make information public despite much of it coming from classified documents and sources.



Commission lawyer Gordon Cameron told the opening day of hearings Monday that roughly 80 per cent of the material being dealt with is classified at the very highest levels.



Former senior officials of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service are expected to appear before the inquiry on Wednesday before current intelligence personnel, including C-SIS director David Vigneault, appear on Thursday.