'Inside Job' on hiring of Niagara's former CAO now in the hands of OPP

The investigation into 'Inside Job', the Ombudsman report into the hiring of Niagara's CAO, is now in the hands of the OPP.

Niagara Regional Police have forwarded the request from Regional Council to investigate any criminal wrongdoing in the scandal to the OPP.

Ontario Provincial Police have not said if they will be launching an investigation.

The journalist who authored the 'All the Chair's Men' series, which shed light on the 2016 hiring of CAO Carmen D'Angelo, says the area of focus is shifted to Brampton where two key players in the hiring process are now working in municipal positions.

Grant LaFleche from the St. Catharines Standard tells CKTB former Chair Al Caslin's Communications Director, Jason Taming who is now Communications Director for the city of Brampton and Dave Barrick is now Brampton's CAO.

Barrick is a former CAO of the NPCA and former Port Colborne Regional Councillor.

LaFleche says questions remain as to why and how they received the Brampton positions and it's still unclear if the Ombudsman Report will impact their professional careers.

He believes if the OPP launch an investigation into the reports' findings, it will take at least nine to ten months to look into the case.