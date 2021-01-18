Inspectors hand out 11 tickets and issue 11 warnings in 'big box' COVID-19 enforcement blitz
Ontario's Labour Minister says a COVID-19 enforcement blitz will expand to other parts of the province after a poor showing this weekend.
Inspectors working in the GTA and Hamilton visited 110 stores on Saturday and issued 11 warnings and 11 tickets.
In all, 31 violations were identified adding up to a compliance rate of just over 70 percent.
Minister Monte McNaughton says 5 Big Box corporation were fined for failing to keep workers and customers safe.
The most common infractions were linked to customer and staff screening, masking protocols, and physical distancing requirements.
Push to revising Cannabis packagingTim talks to Michael Armstrong, Associate professor of operations research in the Goodman School of Business at Brock University. Cannabis producers are looking for packaging and labeling flexibility
Ontario pharmacists preparing to join in the vaccination effortsTim talks to CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association Justin Bates regarding Ontario pharmacists preparing to join in the vaccination efforts
ROUNDTABLE with Ruth Unrau and Ted MouradianROUNDTABLE with Ruth Unrau and Ted Mouradian