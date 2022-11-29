Integrity commissioner asked to investigate Ford government's plan to open Greenbelt for housing

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is asking Ontario's integrity commissioner to investigate whether Premier Doug Ford or Housing Minister Steven Clark gave developers advance notice of plans to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing.

Schreiner says the integrity act prohibits members from knowingly making a decision that furthers the private interests of an individual and from providing insider information that furthers the private interests of an individual.

The call comes after media reports suggested that some prominent developers who areProgressive Conservative donors bought up parts of the Greenbelt in the last few years that the province is now allowing to be developed -- including one purchase in September.

Schreiner says the government's actions in breaking its promise not to touch the protected area don't pass the smell test -- but Clark says he followed all the rules when the government posted a proposal to amend the Greenbelt to Ontario's Environmental Registry.