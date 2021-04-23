Integrity Commissioner to investigate Bylsma after St. Catharines rally

Niagara Regional Council wants the conduct of Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma investigated.

Council voted in favour of having the Regional Chair file a complaint to the Integrity Commissioner.

It all stems from an anti lockdown demonstration in St. Catharines on April 10th that Bylsma spoke at.

Councillor George Darte says, "if we as a council saying nothing about a fellow councillor participating in the St. Catharines protest, then we are condoning his actions."

Every councillor except for Bylsma supported the motion.

The Lincoln Mayor is already facing a fine for taking part in the gathering.