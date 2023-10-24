'Integrity of Niagara's Official Plan will be restored' Chair Bradley on urban boundary backtrack

Niagara's top politician is commending the Ontario government for back-tracking on proposed changes to Regional boundaries.

The Ontario government says it will reverse controversial expansions it made to the urban boundaries of some municipalities as part of its plan to build more homes.

Chair Jim Bradley says the decision demonstrates a commitment to engaging with local government and the integrity of Niagara's Official Plan will be restored.

"The Niagara Region’s official plan plays a vital role in shaping the future of our region, and it is heartening to see the government walk back their changes that were added to our plan. This decision reflects a dedication to preserving the unique character of our communities and ensuring sustainable growth."

He says he looks forward to working with the provincial government to ensure that Niagara's official plan is free of 'undue influence' but still aligning with the goal to build more homes.



