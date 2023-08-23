Interac Mobile debit payments in stores jump 53% over past year

Interac says mobile debit payments in stores jumped 53% over the past 12 months, while e-commerce purchases rose 17%.



The survey shows the trends were driven by Gen Z, who also influenced their Gen X parents in adopting contactless payments via mobile phone.



The survey shows 8 in 10 Gen Z adults pay using their smartphones while only 42% of their parents' generation relied on contactless payments, citing concerns about security.



The national debit network says more than a billion debit mobile contactless and in-app transactions happened between August 2022 and July 2023.



William Keliehor, chief commercial officer at Interac, says debit remains central to the way Canadians choose to pay, even as it takes new forms.



The survey also shows 63% of Canadians expect it will soon be normal to not carry a physical wallet, knowing you can pay with a smartphone or smartwatch.