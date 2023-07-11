Interest is high for Thursday's telephone town hall regarding homelessness and addiction

St. Catharines is hosting a Telephone Town Hall this Thursday night.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says while most of the town halls in the past have focused on the city's budget, this one will ask residents about their thoughts on mental health, addiction and homelessness issues.

"We have received 10 or 15 times more questions for this town hall than we have ever received on the budget. So we know there is interest. We have a lot of people discussing it and calling my office about it. It's one of the most visible things happening in the city right now."

It will be held Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. for an hour and a half.

40,000 homes will be randomly called across St. Catharines, however you can register to ensure you receive a call. Click here for information.

The telephone town hall provides residents an opportunity to give feedback and learn more about the subject at hand all from the comfort of their home.

It is similar to a radio call-in show, except instead of individuals calling in, the city calls residents.

CKTB's Steph Vivier will be hosting the call and other regional and city officials will be on hand.

