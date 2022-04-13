International Day of Pink aims to end online bullying
It is International Day of Pink, a day dedicated to ending online bullying.
The annual 'Day of Pink' started in Nova Scotia in 2007 when an entire school wore pink in solidarity with a student who was being bullied.
"We believe when we wear pink on April 13th, we represent equality, diversity, inclusivity, solidarity, kindness, courage, acceptance and much more."
For more information click here.
-
Wednesday PM Roundtable - Jessica Potts and Paul TappayTom McConnell is joined by Jessica Potts and Paul Tappay.
-
-