Internet outage in Niagara causing frustration

Cogeco is reporting an outage that is impacting their internet services.

The company says technicians are working to resolve the problem and they're apologizing for the inconvenience.

The outage comes as students in Ontario are in virtual classrooms and many others are working from home.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board has tweeted out that they're hearing from frustrated parents and students about an outage in parts of Niagara impacting students.

The tweet goes on to say there's not much they can do when servers go down.

