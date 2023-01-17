iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Intersection in Welland will reopen tomorrow afternoon


welland intersection

An intersection in Welland will reopen tomorrow afternoon.

Regional officials say the intersection of Regional Road 27 (Riverside Drive) and Broadway will open tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. 

The area has been closed off to traffic since Jan. 10.

The road closure is required for sewer upgrades.

12

Latest Audio