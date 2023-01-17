Intersection in Welland will reopen tomorrow afternoon
An intersection in Welland will reopen tomorrow afternoon.
Regional officials say the intersection of Regional Road 27 (Riverside Drive) and Broadway will open tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
The area has been closed off to traffic since Jan. 10.
The road closure is required for sewer upgrades.
