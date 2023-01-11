Intersection of Stone Church and Upper Paradise closed in Hamilton following crash
Hamilton Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Upper Paradise Road and Stone Church Rd.West.
Police say one person has been transported to hospital following a crash and is now in critical condition.
The Investigation continues.
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport - Port Colborne investment
Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and MP Vance Badawey for Niagara Centre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and MP for St. Catharines, Chris Bittle, announced an investment of up to $22.7 million to support improvements for the Welland Canal under the National Trade Corridors Fund
