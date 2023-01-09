Intersection to close in Welland tomorrow morning until Friday afternoon

An intersection will be closed in Welland starting Tuesday morning until Friday afternoon.

Regional officials say Regional Road 27 (Riverside Drive) and Broadway will be temporarily closed to through traffic from

Tuesday, Jan. 10th at 7:00am to Friday, Jan. 13th at 5:30pm.

The closure is required for the road reconstruction and sanitary trunk sewer installation at the corner of Riverside Drive and Broadway in the City of Welland.

Detour routes are posted.