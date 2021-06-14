Interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses shortens for AstraZeneca recipients

The interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses is shortening again for people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Provincial officials, including the Chief Medical Officer of Health, have announced anyone who got their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can get their second dose eight weeks later.

The second dose can be either another shot of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna.

The accelerated timeline is optional with the understanding that waiting 12 weeks helps to ultimately provide more protection but the shortened schedule will allow more people to get a second dose sooner.

AstraZeneca recipients can start booking their accelerated shots starting at 8 a.m. this morning by contacting a pharmacy for a second AstraZeneca dose, or using the provincial booking system for the mRNA vaccines.

Some pharmacies may also have Pfizer or Moderna doses available, but supply continues to be a challenge.