Investigation continues after Canadian Niagara Power contractor possibly targeted by cyber attack

An investigation continues after a contractor printing bills for Canadian Niagara Power was possibly targeted by a ransomware attack.

FortisOntario became aware of the incident on March 14th and tasked an internal team with investigating the event.

At this point, FortisOntario officials say they are not aware of any personal information inappropriately accessed.

If any information was taken, it would be limited to information listed on the bills, such as names, addresses, and electrical consumption.

Representatives say no banking information was accessed.

Due to the incident, electricity bills may be delayed this month.

Due dates have been adjusted to reflect the delay.