Investigation continues after seven arrests made during unsanctioned Hamilton homecoming party

A police investigation continues today after seven arrests were made and a car was flipped in connection with an unsanctioned university homecoming event in Hamilton.

Officers were called to the gathering in the Ainslie Woods area just after noon on Saturday, but soon the party spilled out onto several streets, causing closures.

Officials estimate around 5,000 people were at the massive party by 2 p.m.

Throughout the course of the afternoon a white Mazda was flipped onto its roof, street signs were damaged, bottles and cans were thrown at officers, and a police vehicle was damaged.

Hamilton Police are trying to identify a man in connection with the flipping of the car. He is described as a white man with brown hair. At the time he wore a blue baseball cap, a burgundy and yellow rugby shirt, and khaki shorts.

Two people were arrested and charged under the Liquor Licence Act and five people were charged for causing a disturbance.

McMaster University's President David Farrar is condemning the gathering, says students who took part owe neighbours, emergency workers, and every other student an apology for the disruption and disregard for others in the community.

He adds the school will be cooperating fully with Hamilton Police and supporting their work to identify anyone who took part in illegal activities.