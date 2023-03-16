Investigation continues into crash that killed St. Catharines senior
The cause of a deadly crash in St. Catharines is still under investigation.
A car and a box truck collided at Vine and Scott Streets yesterday morning at 9:30 a.m. killing the driver of the car, a 74-year-old St. Catharines woman.
A 29-year-old man from Lincoln was driving the truck and wasn't seriously hurt.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009170.
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 16th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Mishka Balsom - CEO, Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce
Jeff Chesebrough - CEO, Innovate Niagara
