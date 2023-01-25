Investigation continues into Port Weller fire

The investigations continue into the fire in Port Weller nearly two weeks ago.

The blaze at a hazardous materials facility took the life of a worker and caused a large evacuation of residents from the area.

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe says the Fire Marshall, Niagara Regional Police, and Ministry of the Environment continue to investigate.

He says one thing the city is looking at is why an emergency access for the area was locked off, "There was supposed to be an emergency exit and the chains were still up and weren't removed, credit to the ward councillors they have been very adamant before anything ever happened and since they event that we need to have a plan in place for the neighbourhood and council to their credit are in full agreement with that."

Siscoe adds that staff are working on a report of what happened and when it is ready it will be presented to the community.

