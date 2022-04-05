Investigation into police horse incident at Ottawa COVID protest closed

An investigation into injuries suffered by a 49-year-old woman in an interaction with a Toronto police officer on a horse during the demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures in Ottawa has been closed.

Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino has terminated the probe because the woman was not severely injured in the February incident, and her injury was limited to a strained shoulder.

One of the police horses knocked the woman and a man to the ground on Rideau Street in front of the Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

Martino's decision came after an interview with the woman, a review of police drone and body-worn camera footage and the woman's medical records.