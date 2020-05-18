Investigation into Snowbirds crash underway

An investigation into the cause of a crash of a Canadian aerobatic jet is underway.

The Canadian Forces Snowbird jet, participating in a cross country tour to boost morale during the COVID-19 pandemic went down in a residential neighbourhood in Kamloops yesterday.

The crash in a house, left debris scattered across the neighbourhood near the airport in the city of Kamloops.

The Snowbirds are Canada's equivalent of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was ``deeply saddened'' by the death of Capt. Jennifer Casey, who served as a spokesperson for the Snowbirds, and the injuring of Capt. Richard MacDougall, the pilot of the aircraft.

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.