Investigation into whistleblower complaints finds no evidence of wrongdoing from regional staff

An investigation into whistleblower complaints about the water and wastewater division at Niagara Region has found no evidence of wrongdoing or improper conduct.

The investigation by Kroll Consulting was launched after allegations were brought forward by Niagara Falls Regional Councillor Bob Gale who claimed there were issues with the process that awarded the bio-solids contract to Thomas Nutrient Solutions.

Gale says multiple people approached him with concerns.

The allegations claim the contract was awarded through sole-sourcing, instead of a competitive, transparent process.

Council has issued a statement saying they are satisfied with the Kroll investigation into the complaints.

Kroll did find evidence corroborating some elements of the complaints in regards to lapses in process and regional officials say they are taking steps to make corrections.

But the investigation did not find evidence of improper conduct from Regional employees or suppliers.