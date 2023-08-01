Investigation leads to charges for downtown St. Catharines landlord

A downtown landlord has been convicted after an investigation led to the discovery of building code issues, missing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and other infractions at two rental properties.

One of the properties is a building at 412 to 414 St. Paul Street. The landlord was charged with failing to comply with an order laid under the Ontario Building Code and was fined $7,500.

Additional fines of $17,500 were also imposed by the court after being found guilty under the Fire Prevention and Protection Act at second property at 31 Page Street.

The landlord is set to pay $25,000 in total fines and they will also serve two years' probation.

Chief Building Official John Lane says "we take Ontario building code violations very seriously."