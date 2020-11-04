Investigation reveals smoke alarms disabled in Welland fire that killed a dog

A dog has died after a fire in Welland.

Investigation revealed three alarms within the Wright Street home had been disabled prior to the blaze on Monday.

Acting Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says it is fortunate the fire didn't start while people were sleeping because their exit would have been blocked by the quickly spreading fire.

Investigators say the electrical fire started in the kitchen and there is a total of $75,000 in estimated damage to the home.

No humans were harmed.