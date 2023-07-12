Investigation starts into tragic military helicopter crash in Ottawa River

The Canadian Armed Forces says it's beginning the complicated process of pulling the wreckage of a downed CH-147-F Chinook helicopter from the Ottawa River.

Two Royal Canadian Air Force members died when the helicopter crashed June 20th during a normal nighttime training exercise.

The two other members on board were injured.

The bodies of captains David Domagala and Marc Larouche were recovered the next day after an extensive search near Petawawa, Ontario, which is about 160-kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

The helicopter was later found at the bottom of the river.

The military said Tuesday it plans to raise the helicopter to the surface using a crane with the support of multiple barges.

It says people who live in the area can expect to see increased marine and shore activity in the coming days.