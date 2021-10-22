Investigation underway after fatal shooting on set of Alec Baldwin film

Two filmmakers were shot, one fatally, on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, set of a Western starring Alec Baldwin.



The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed when a prop firearm being used by Baldwin discharged.



Joel Souza, the film's 48-year-old director, was also injured and is being treated at a local hospital.



Investigators are probing the incident.



Production of the film, titled "Rust,'' has been put on hold.