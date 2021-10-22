iHeartRadio
Investigation underway after fatal shooting on set of Alec Baldwin film

Two filmmakers were shot, one fatally, on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, set of a Western starring Alec Baldwin.
    
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed when a prop firearm being used by Baldwin discharged.
    
Joel Souza, the film's 48-year-old director, was also injured and is being treated at a local hospital.
   
Investigators are probing the incident.
    
Production of the film, titled "Rust,'' has been put on hold.

