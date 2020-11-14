Investigation underway after shooting in St. Catharines
A shooting in St. Catharines is under investigation but luckily no one was struck by gunfire.
It happened on early this morning (1:40 a.m. Saturday November 14th) in the area of Niagara Street and North Street at a multi-unit complex.
Three people suffered minor injuries in the incident, but they were hurt running from the scene and were not struck by bullets.
All three victims were transported to a local hospital.
Police believe it was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 9417.
