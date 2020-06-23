Investigation underway into discovery of dead deer with rope on leg along Lake Ontario shore

The province's Natural Resources Ministry is investigating after a deer with a rope on its leg was found on the Lake Ontario shore in Port Dalhousie.

Lincoln County Humane Society Executive Director Kevin Strooband tells CKTB News, two officers were sent out to retrieve the dead animal

He says they surmise, that someone found the deer after it was hit by a car and tied a rope to its leg and dragged it into the lake to dispose of it.

Strooband says he was also made aware of a photo of two other deer, purportedly with ropes on their legs, that has been circulating on Facebook.

But he says the photo is too blurry to determine what exactly is in the water, adding you can definitely not see a rope.

Strooband says the Ministry is investigating just to be on the safe side and to make sure the deer did not meet with foul play.