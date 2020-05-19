Investigators combing through wreckage of Snowbird crash

Officials continue to scour the site of a tragic crash that claimed the life of the Snowbird's Public Affairs Officer, Captain Jenn Casey.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Mike French says the precise circumstances leading up to the crash are still not known, but a Directorate of Flight Safety team in on the ground in Kamloops to conduct an investigation.

Casey's death comes as another shock to the province of Nova Scotia - she called Halifax home.

Another member of the team, Captain Rich MacDougall suffered non-life threatening injuries during the crash.

French says the support of every Canadian is truly appreciated during these difficult times.

Operation Inspiration has been postponed until further notice as the team re-groups and mourns the loss.