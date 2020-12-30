Iranian Cabinet creates compensation fund for families of Ukrainian Airlines crash

The Iranian Cabinet has created a compensation fund to pay $150,000 to the families of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane shot down over Tehran on January 8th.



The victims included 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents, as well as many others with ties to Canadian universities.



The exact cause of the Iranian missile strike has not been established, and Canada has lambasted Iran for its months-long delay in releasing the airliner's flight recorders.



For days, Iran denied that its military was responsible.