Iranian Cabinet creates compensation fund for families of Ukrainian Airlines crash
The Iranian Cabinet has created a compensation fund to pay $150,000 to the families of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane shot down over Tehran on January 8th.
The victims included 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents, as well as many others with ties to Canadian universities.
The exact cause of the Iranian missile strike has not been established, and Canada has lambasted Iran for its months-long delay in releasing the airliner's flight recorders.
For days, Iran denied that its military was responsible.
-
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
-
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
-
Preserving/Articulating Man's Severed LegChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Ben Lovatt - Head Curator Prehistoria Natural History Museum regarding the articulation of man's severed leg