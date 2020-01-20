Is a global health crisis brewing in China? WHO set to meet this week
The World Health Organization is meeting this week to decide if there is a global health crisis brewing in China.
The head of a Chinese government expert team says human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus.
The outbreak is believed to have started in the city of Wuhan in central China.
It has flu-like symptoms, and in some cases, it can be deadly.
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 1 – Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 1 welcomes guests Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi