Is a global health crisis brewing in China? WHO set to meet this week

The World Health Organization is meeting this week to decide if there is a global health crisis brewing in China.

The head of a Chinese government expert team says human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus.

The outbreak is believed to have started in the city of Wuhan in central China.

It has flu-like symptoms, and in some cases, it can be deadly.

