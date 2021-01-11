Is a Polar Vortex coming to Niagara?

Bone chilling temperatures could be coming to parts of Canada all thanks to a polar vortex.

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist Dave Philips says a sudden warming event above the North Pole has the potential to bring heavy snow and well below seasonal temperatures.

Although difficult to predict, Phillips says if a polar vortex is triggered, it could make its way through the southern parts of Canada at the end of the month and last for about 2 weeks.

He's also warning that even without the vortex, the second half of the winter will likely be colder than the first.

Phillips says the modelling currently shows it could hit Niagara, but it won't be for at least another week or 10 days.

However, he says weather is unpredictable and it could still change course.