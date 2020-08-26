Is it time to reopen Niagara's casinos? Mayor says yes and invites Ontario's top doctor to visit

The Mayor of Niagara Falls is hoping the city's two casinos will be able to reopen soon.

Mayor Jim Diodati has asked Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams to come visit Fallsview and Casino Niagara to see reopening plans in-person.

Diodati says the casinos have spent $1M on improving health and safety requirements and even hired their own epidemiologist.

He says Niagara Region Public Health has greenlighted the cainos reopening plan, and he believes if provincial health officials see the casinos and hear the plan first-hand they will allow the casinos to have more than the 50 people allowed indoors under Stage 3.

Diodati says the over 4000 casino employees need to start going back to work, saying the mental health of laid off workers is at risk as their unemployment continues.