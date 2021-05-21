Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire

Palestine's foreign affairs minister says while a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers is good, it doesn't address the core issue that started the violence.



Speaking on the sidelines of an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Riad Al-Malki said Jerusalem is at the heart of the issue, and the world must now tackle the difficult issues of its future and achieving an independent Palestinian state.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Israel and the Palestinians have a responsibility to observe the cease-fire.