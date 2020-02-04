It appears Canadians will be flown out of Wuhan, China on Thursday

It appears Canadians will be flown out of Wuhan, China early Thursday morning.

The Canadian Press has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Canadians and permanent residents that notifies them of the flight, but doesn't guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan declined to verify the flight time as they arrived on Parliament Hill this morning.

Trudeau says there are more Canadians who want out of Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the new coronavirus, than there is space on the plane.

The government has an option on a second plane.