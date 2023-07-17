It appears more could have been said about Paul Bernardo's prison transfer

Just days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said privacy laws prevented him from revealing why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was told behind the scenes that there are ways around them.

Mendicino said on June 14 that Correctional Service Canada owed Canadians an explanation for Bernardo's transfer, but The Privacy Act put significant limits on what could be discussed publicly.

He also said he wanted the privacy commissioner to propose new procedures for sharing information in high-profile cases.

The next day, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne received an email from his chief of staff to tell himThe Privacy Act allows government institutions to disclose personal information in the public interest.

The Canadian Press obtained the heavily redacted email through the Access to Information Act.

A spokesman for the privacy commissioner says Dufresne had requested information about legal provisions around disclosing public interest information, given Mendicino's statements and the ensuing public debate.

Correctional Service Canada has not sought the privacy commissioners advice on the matter.