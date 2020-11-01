It appears Niagara residents followed Halloween safety protocols for the most part: MOH

It appeared Niagara residents listened to health officials' advice this Halloween.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says there were not as many children out trick-or-treating, and households that did give out candy followed safety protocols.

Hirji says while some households may have gone overboard, it's nice to know people are taking the pandemic seriously.

"I haven't heard anything about Halloween parties which would be the much more concerning thing to me. Hopefully that's good news but I'll maybe learn more in the next following days if they were some."

28 new cases were reported in Niagara on Saturday. Updated numbers will be released at noon.