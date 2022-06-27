It appears Pelham home where weekend shooting happened was an unlicensed short-term rental

The Mayor of Pelham says the scene of a weekend shooting appears to be an unlicensed short-term rental home.

The shooting, at a home on Foss Road near Victoria Ave., early Saturday left three men with injuries.

Mayor Marvin Junkin tells CKTB's Tom McConnell town staff have confirmed the home is not a registered B&B with the town, and if it was rented out -- it was done so illegally.

The owners, which Junkin believes are located in Brampton, will be contacted by the town with a cease and desist letter.

Junkin says the home was purchased within the past few years, and the home is viewed by area residents as a 'party home'.

He says the town hasn't received a complaint about the property until now.

Junkin says police have assured him that the people involved in the shooting were out-of-town visitors who came to Niagara to party.

He calls the incident a bizarre one-off, saying an unfortunate set of circumstances landed in Pelham.

Junkin says the home will be closely watched by town officials moving forward.

Pelham's short-term rental by-law came into effect last year with a handful of property owners registering.