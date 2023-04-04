‘It gave me my life back’ says 32-year-old Niagara organ transplant recipient

A Niagara transplant recipient is speaking out on the importance of organ donation saying while the process is terrifying, it gave her her life back.

32-year-old Brittany Smith from Port Colborne was able to receive a kidney from her brother-in-law, Craig Thompson.

“He kept it quiet because he didn’t want to get my hopes up,” says Smith. “From the time he entered our family, he made it a priority to build strong relations with each of us. Craig and I are very close. I consider him a brother.”

Smith started dialysis in March 2022 at the St. Catharines and Welland hospitals after suffering from a major seizure, changing her life overnight.

“When I first started dialysis, I was terrified,” she says. “However, at my first appointment, the team walked me through what the process would look like, all of the equipment, the impact it would have on my body and what to be prepared for. Also, the nurses take the time to get to know you. They know how to lighten the mood and make everything less daunting.”

“Craig saw how sick I was and wanted to help in any way he could,” she says. “I was someone who played sports, was active at the gym and just bought a house. His donation gave me the opportunity to return to those things and to continue checking off the things that are still on my bucket list. It gave me my life back.”

The successful transplant surgery took place last September.

“Organ donation can change a recipients’ life,” says Smith. “I will never forget the generosity of Craig and will not take this second chance at life lightly. I believe this to be true for all recipients.”

Between April 2022 and March 2023, 15 organ donors from the Niagara region saved the lives of 35 people.

One donor can save up to eight lives, and an additional 75 lives can be improved through the gift of tissue.

However, while 90 per cent of Ontarians say they are in favour of being a donor, only 35 per cent actually register.

Approximately 1,400 people in Ontario are waiting for an organ transplant.

“Registering to become a donor only takes two minutes,” Dr. Hari Vasan, Niagara Health’s Hospital Donation Physician and Medical Director of the Critical Response Team. “All you need is an Ontario health card. It’s also extremely important to tell your family what your wishes are.”

Vasan says that everyone is a potential donor, regardless of age or medical condition.

On Friday, April 7, Brock University’s Schmon Tower and the City of Welland’s Bridge 13 will be lit up green in support of BeADonor Month.

In addition, Niagara Falls will be lit in green from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.