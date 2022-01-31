It has been a month since a 37 yr old military vet vanished in St. Catharines

It has now been a month since a 37 year old retired Canadian military veteran vanished in St. Catharines.

Katrina "Trina" Blagdon, was last seen at a take-out restaurant on Fourth Avenue West near First Street around 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and there are reports of her walking in the area of Martindale Road and Vansickle Road North a couple of hours later.

While at the take-out shop, Blagdon had been driving a lime green coloured Jeep.

There have been no developments in the case, and Crime Stoppers of Niagara made an urgent public appeal for her safe return earlier this month.

Blagdon is originally from Nova Scotia and her family does not live in Niagara.

Her siblings and her mother have travelled to the region to help with local search efforts.



A GoFundMe account has raised over $8000 to help cover the costs of search materials, travel, hotel and food.

A Facebook page called 'Missing: Katrina Blagdon' continues to facilitate campaigns to hand out posters and spread the word about the missing woman.



