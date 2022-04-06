It has been four years since tragic Humboldt Broncos crash

It was four years ago today a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game was hit by a semi-trailer in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, killing 16 players and team staff and injuring 13 others.

City manager Joe Day says the accident will be marked this afternoon with a video tribute and drop-in gathering at the hockey arena where the Broncos play.

He says work on a planned $35M permanent memorial honouring the victims is still bogged down in the planning stage.